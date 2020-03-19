Left Menu
NFL, NBA offer complimentary game and video archives

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:00 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 03:00 IST
NFL and NBA fans can access past games for free while adjusting to life without live sports during the coronavirus pandemic. With the NFL offseason in full swing and free agency deals dominating sports headlines, the league made Game Pass access complimentary.

Game Pass is a digital product available across multiple platforms and devices and has archives of games dating to 2009. The extensive library includes all regular-season and postseason games and NFL Films series, such as "Hard Knocks." NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S.

The NBA will open its historical vault until April 22. Through NBA League Pass, all games from the 2019-20 season and many classic games and events will be shown. The NBA App or NBA.com is the launch point for fans wanting to access the league's game content.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

