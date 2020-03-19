Left Menu
Report: LB Kennard agrees to deal with Cardinals

  Updated: 19-03-2020 03:14 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 03:14 IST
The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Devon Kennard, ESPN reported Wednesday. The move comes one day after Kennard was released by the Detroit Lions.

Kennard, who turns 29 in June, recorded a career-best seven sacks in each of his two seasons in Detroit. The team captain was released one day after the Lions signed free-agent linebacker Jamie Collins. Kennard had 58 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble last season.

Overall, Kennard has 307 tackles (41 for loss), 23.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles during 83 NFL appearances (65 starts) with the New York Giants (2014-17) and Lions. Kennard was a fifth-round pick out of Southern California in 2014.

