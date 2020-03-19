Left Menu
Panthers release S Reid, reportedly add WR Roberts

  Updated: 19-03-2020 03:57 IST
The Carolina Panthers released strong safety Eric Reid on Wednesday. Reid announced the news on social media, before multiple media outlets followed suit, and the team later announced.

"It's been a pleasure Carolina!" Reid wrote on Twitter. "I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!" The Panthers are in a state of transition, as the team notably released tight end Greg Olsen and gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

According to Over the Cap, the Panthers will save $3 million in salary cap space for 2020 by releasing Reid before June 1. Reid, 28, recorded 201 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 29 games over two seasons with the Panthers.

Reid has collected 519 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 11 interceptions in 99 career games with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-17) and Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection during his rookie season of 2013. The move regarding Reid comes one day after the Panthers signed free safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18.5 million extension and reportedly signed former Browns defensive back Juston Burris to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Also on Wednesday, the Panthers agreed to sign free agent wideout Seth Roberts on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Roberts, 29, spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 21 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Roberts spent the first four years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, catching at least 32 passes for at least 397 yards in each year while totaling 13 touchdowns. He has just five scores over the last three seasons after catching five each in 2015 and 2016. --Field Level Media

