Longtime Broncos CB Harris says he's joining Chargers

Veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is staying in the AFC West after agreeing to a deal to play for the Los Angeles Chargers, he said Wednesday. Harris did not disclose terms of his contract but thanked the Denver Broncos for nine years. ESPN reported his deal was for two years, $20.25 million.

"Broncos Country......THANK YOU! It's been an amazing 9 years. I want to thank the entire Denver Broncos organization for believing in a young, undrafted kid from Oklahoma. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and trainers for helping to make me the Super Bowl Champion, 4X Pro Bowler I am today. Thank you to the beautiful city of Denver for being home to my family and baby girls. BIG thank you to all the broncos fans!! From Super Bowls to super lows, you always showed up and showed loved. It's hard to be leaving a city where we have created so many incredible memories but I am excited for a new beginning. -- Strap Harris." Harris had spent his entire nine-year career with the Broncos. The undrafted player in 2011 out of Kansas developed into a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos.

Harris, who turns 31 in June, has 20 career interceptions, returning four for touchdowns. But he had just one interception in last season's 16 games while notching 56 tackles and one forced fumble. Prior to the 2019 season, Harris skipped workouts due to a contract dispute. He eventually agreed to a restructured one-year deal with $12.05 million.

Earlier this month, the Broncos agreed to send a fourth-round 2020 draft selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback A.J. Bouye. Harris has recorded 518 tackles, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 139 career appearances (121 starts).

The Chargers also announced that their trade, sending left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for guard Trai Turner, is official. The deal was agreed to on March 4 but could not be officially executed until the league year began Wednesday.

