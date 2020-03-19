Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder players, staffers test negative for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 04:59 IST
Thunder players, staffers test negative for coronavirus

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday that players and staffers who were tested for coronavirus all received negative results. The tests were performed after consultations with health officials indicated possible exposure to COVID-19 due to the team's canceled March 11 home game against the Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert of the Jazz was learned to have tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the scheduled start of the contest. He was not at Chesapeake Energy Arena and wasn't around Oklahoma City players and staffers. Fellow Utah All-Star Donovan Mitchell was also revealed to have tested positive the following day. He was on the court and interacted with his teammates and the Oklahoma City players as well as others near the court.

The Thunder said they are focused on the health and safety of the community. "Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel," the team said in its statement.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and four members of the Brooklyn Nets have also tested positive for coronavirus. Injured star Kevin Durant is the only Brooklyn player to reveal a positive test. The Nets announced the news of their positive tests on Tuesday, and that prompted the Los Angeles Lakers to undergo testing on Wednesday. The Lakers' final game before play was suspended was March 10 against Brooklyn.

The Los Angeles Times reported that most of the Lakers' players who are still in Los Angeles were tested at the team's practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. ESPN reported the players remained in the car while the tests were administered.

One person tested told the Times that the test took about 10 seconds. According to published reports, the Lakers' players are under self-quarantine for 14 days.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's top court hears challenge to coronavirus cyber-monitoring

Civil liberties activists asked Israels Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend cellphone monitoring put in place under emergency regulations to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Surveillance began this week after the government appro...

Telecom sector created 76,359 jobs in two years: Dhotre

The government on Thursday said 76,359 jobs have been created in the telecom sector since 2018-19. While replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre said of the total jobs created in the sector, 2...

Despite virus, Turkish minister confident on 2020 growth, budget, inflation targets

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday he had no concerns about Turkeys ability to meet its economic growth, budget and inflation targets for 2020 despite expectations of a potentially severe global recession due to the coronaviru...

No scheduled international commercial passenger flights allowed to land in India from Mar 22: Centre

The Central government on Thursday announced that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week in view of coronavirus pandemic. No scheduled international commercial pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020