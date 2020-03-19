Report: Jaguars agree to deal with DL Gunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter reached agreement on a three-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Gunter had 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 starts at defensive end in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending toe injury.

The 28-year-old established career bests of 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018. Gunter has 126 tackles (26 for loss), and 11 sacks in 77 career games (38 starts) in five NFL seasons, all with the Cardinals.

Gunter was a fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Delaware State. --Field Level Media

