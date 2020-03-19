Report: Jaguars agree to add DL Gunter, retain OL Shatley

The Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter reached agreement on a three-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. The team later agreed to re-sign reserve offensive lineman Tyler Shatley to a one-year contract worth $1.51 million with $600,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Gunter had 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 start at defensive end in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending toe injury. The 28-year-old established career bests of 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018.

Gunter has 126 tackles (26 for loss), and 11 sacks in 77 career games (38 starts) in five NFL seasons, all with the Cardinals. Gunter was a fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Delaware State.

Shatley, who turns 29 in May, has played in every game for each of the past four years and has suited up for the Jaguars in each of his six NFL seasons. Originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014, he has played in 76 career games, earning 15 starts combined over a three-season span from 2016-18.

