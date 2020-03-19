NBPA boss defends players over COVID-19 tests

NBA players didn't deserve to be criticized for taking coronavirus tests while much of the nation had limited access to testing, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN on Wednesday. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, eight teams have undergone testing.

Roberts said the tests were warranted given the fact that players and teams have been exposed to others who have the virus. At least seven NBA players have tested positive. Roberts told ESPN, "There's nothing irresponsible if you've got that information (that you've been exposed) about trying to get the tests.

"The problem that more of us can't get the tests and I'm not apologetic about saying it in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed. "We shouldn't be fighting about this now ... but once this is done and we get through it, and we will let's figure out who screwed up and fix that."

The Utah Jazz was tested on March 11 in Oklahoma City after center Rudy Gobert was found to have the virus, news that prompted the NBA to cancel that game and shut down the entire season. Silver told ESPN Wednesday the Jazz were ordered by Oklahoma City health officials to be tested, not that the league or team requested tests. The Oklahoma City Thunder players subsequently were tested, with the team saying Wednesday in a statement, "Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

This week, the Brooklyn Nets had all of their players tested after several players and staff members reported symptoms of the virus. Four players tested positive, though only Kevin Durant has been publicly identified as being one of the four. The Nets issued a statement that their tests were done through a private company and paid for by the team.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the last team to play the Nets, underwent testing Wednesday. It is unclear which other teams have been tested. The Nets' test drew the ire of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted, "We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

Roberts responded on ESPN, "I get it. People should not be having to wait in line. The at-risk population should be the first to be tested. But god damn it, if the government had done what they were supposed to do, we wouldn't be competing for an opportunity to be tested." She added, "To be perfectly candid with you, if I was at the arena in OKC when the announcement was made, when the game was canceled, I would be concerned.

"In many ways, I think it would have been irresponsible for the teams not to test their players and staffers because people in that arena have the right to know if they'd been exposed." Silver also defended the teams who were tested, telling ESPN, "I, of course, understand (de Blasio's) point in that it's unfortunate we're at this position as a society where it's triage when it comes to testing. And so the fundamental issue is obviously there are insufficient tests.

"I'd only say in the case of the NBA, we've been following the recommendations of public health officials."

