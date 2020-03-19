Left Menu
Belgian football on hold until May 1

  • Brussels
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:42 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:42 IST
Belgian football was put on hold Thursday until May 1 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the national association said. "In the meantime our crisis team will be looking at different scenarios concerning finalising competitions," the association said in a statement.

As a result the Belgian Cup final between Club Brugge and Antwerp scheduled for March 22 has been postponed. The end of season title play-offs to determine who wins the championship have yet to start and the association will have to decide whether they can go ahead.

So far Belgium has 1,795 COVID-19 infections, and 21 deaths..

