Saints coach Payton tests positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:58 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:58 IST
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for coronavirus. The 56-year-old coach confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN on Thursday, becoming the first known case within the NFL's ranks.

"Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Payton has compiled a 131-77 record in 13 seasons with the Saints. He led New Orleans to the franchise's only Super Bowl championship during the 2009 season.

--Field Level Media

