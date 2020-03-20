Left Menu
Cricket fraternity condole death of former Indian football captain PK Banerjee

The Cricket fraternity on Friday expressed their deep condolences on the demise of former India footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket fraternity on Friday expressed their deep condolences on the demise of former India footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee. Banerjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness on March 20. He was 83.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to stalwarts of sports Sachin Tendulkar everyone took to their Twitter handles to offer condolences following the demise of the former Indian footballer. "Lost a very dear person today .. someone who I loved and respected enormously.. someone who had so much influence in my career when I was a 18 year old boy .. his positivity was infectious .. may his soul rest in peace .. lost two vry dear persons ths week," Ganguly tweeted.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of the great Indian footballer PK Banerjee!Have fond memories of meeting him on a few occasions and the positivity he spread. May his soul Rest In Peace!" Sachin tweeted. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha said that the contribution of former Indian footballer PK Banerjee would never be forgotten.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace," Saha tweeted. The former Indian captain was an integral part of India's gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and even scored in the final against South Korea as India fought against all odds to script a historic 2-1 triumph in Jakarta.

He was also a part of the triumphant Indian squad which won the 4th Quadrangular Tournament in 1955 in Dhaka. Post his retirement, he took up coaching and stays as one of the most decorated and successful Indian trainers till date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

