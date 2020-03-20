Saints sign OL Peat to reported five-year, $57.5 million deal

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. While general manager Mickey Loomis announced the deal was being finalized on Friday, USA Today reported the deal is worth up to $57.5 million.

Peat, 26, has played guard and moved to left tackle in emergencies since being drafted 13th overall in 2015. In five seasons with the Saints, Peat has played in 65 regular contests (60 starts) and was twice named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He has played every offensive line position except center for the Saints.

Last season, Peat missed six games with a broken arm. He had a broken hand in late 2018 but was able to play with a cast.

