Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints sign OL Peat to reported five-year, $57.5 million deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:03 IST
Saints sign OL Peat to reported five-year, $57.5 million deal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saints)

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. While general manager Mickey Loomis announced the deal was being finalized on Friday, USA Today reported the deal is worth up to $57.5 million.

Peat, 26, has played guard and moved to left tackle in emergencies since being drafted 13th overall in 2015. In five seasons with the Saints, Peat has played in 65 regular contests (60 starts) and was twice named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He has played every offensive line position except center for the Saints.

Last season, Peat missed six games with a broken arm. He had a broken hand in late 2018 but was able to play with a cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As Canada virus cases pass 1,000, asylum seekers to be turned back; jobless claims soar

Canada will turn back asylum seekers who walk over the U.S.-Canada border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak intensified and a ban on non-essential travel across the worlds longes...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020