Saints land WR Sanders on two-year deal

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a member of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl team last season, is set to join the New Orleans Saints. The 33-year-old free agent texted ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday to say that he agreed to a two-year contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported that Sanders' deal has a base value of $16 million and a maximum value of $19 million.

Sanders began last season with the Denver Broncos, making 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, before he was dealt to San Francisco on Oct. 22. The 49ers received third- and fourth-round picks in the 2020 draft while sending a 2020 fifth-rounder to the Broncos. In 10 regular-season games (nine starts) for the 49ers, Sanders recorded 36 receptions for 502 yards and three scores. He added five catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns in San Francisco's three postseason games.

The Steelers selected Sanders in the third round of the 2010 draft, and he played four years in Pittsburgh. He signed a free agent deal with the Broncos in March 2014, and he helped Denver win the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. In 144 career regular-season games (104 starts), Sanders has 601 catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns. He has 41 receptions for 519 yards but no TDs in 11 career playoff games (seven starts).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.