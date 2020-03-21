Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup finals by 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 10:23 IST
BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup finals by 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup, the premier global men's and and women's team championship, to be held in Denmark for three months from earlier scheduled date in May in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BWF took the decision after "consultation and consensus" with tournament hosts Badminton Denmark. The tournament is now scheduled for August 15-23 in Aarhus, Denmark. "... it has come to the conclusion that due to extraordinary circumstances related to the severe escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, the tournament could not take place on its originally scheduled dates," a BWF statement said.

"The BWF can confirm that the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 to be staged in Aarhus, Denmark, from 16-24 May has been postponed until 15-23 August 2020." The postponement of Thomas and Uber Cup came after the BWF suspended five more tournaments on Friday, including three continental championships crucial for Tokyo Olympics qualification but stripped of that significance now, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the host cities. BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark, and the local Aarhus government in reaching this decision.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority. Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement," he said on Friday. He said while the BWF look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, the world body's thoughts were first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world.

The decision was made with the approval of the BWF Council, Badminton Denmark, Aarhus Municipality and BWF’s commercial partner. BWF has also been forced to move the BWF Members' Forum and AGM 2020. Both are key events on the BWF calendar and will now take place on August 20 and 21 in Aarhus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

World champion Hamilton self-isolating as precaution

- Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him. The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same ...

7 personnel injured as mob attacks police station in Rajasthan's Baran

At least seven police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured and several vehicles damaged after a mob pelted stones at a police station in a failed attempt to release an accused from custody in neighbouring Baran dist...

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020