Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian tennis players work on future ventures during COVID-19 forced break

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:13 IST
Indian tennis players work on future ventures during COVID-19 forced break

Swinging the racquet will not earn them money all their life, so a few Indian tennis players, forced out of Pro Tour due to the health crisis triggered by COVID-19, are utilising their time to work on career beyond tennis. Almost all of them are restricted to doing fitness drills at home with courts and gyms out of bound due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked the sporting calender worldwide.

The ITF, WTA and ATP have shut their respective tours and the French Open too has been pushed back to September-October from the usual late May schedule. The Tamil Nadu-based Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who recently made his Davis Cup debut and is expected to lead India's doubles challenge in coming years, is spending time hitting at private courts and handling the marketing of their family resort in Pondicherry.

"It obviously is unusual situation. We can hit at a few places where people have private space and obviously the gathering is small. A few players doing that. I am in Pondicherry to help with my resort (K resort)," Jeevan told PTI. "Hopefully, once it gets little better, I will continue to practice. We do fitness at home, running upstairs, running down, body weights, shadow swings. Important is not to lose mind. Everybody is on the same boat," he added. The left-hander said he is working on developing a tennis facility at their family resort to host tournaments in future at a scenic location.

"My sister and I will keep running this property after my tennis. It became operational only last year. Now I am spending time (off tour) to look after marketing. "We have a tennis court, badminton court, 100 seating banquet and 52 villas. My goal is to build a 3-4 more courts and host tennis tournaments in future. I am working out a plan these days," he added.

Mumbai-based Purav Raja has also busied himself in shaping up his business. "I am starting 'Restrung India', a racquet customising business. It's about building your own racquet. I am spending some time on this now which was difficult being on road. This is fun, giving Indian players a chance to use best equipment," he said.

Further explaining, he said, "All over the world, it's common to buy racquet and get it customised. The grip size, the strings and most importantly to make sure that all your racquet size are of the same weight," said Raja, adding that he has an expert from Germany helping him out. "My wife is also helping me in this. But I still have to train and do my daily stuff. I am working on fitness and and getting stronger." Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswraran, one of India's best singles players, said, "We are all having to sit around and wait. it's not ideal. I hope this passes quickly. Everybody in the world is struggling. We as tennis players should not say that our livelihood is at stake, it's worse for many others," said Prajnesh.

"Nothing more to say, just hoping to get back to the circuit which looks far away now at the moment." India's best woman singles player Ankita Raina is struggling to keep herself busy. "I am in Pune, almost on a lock out so just trying to keep myself busy with reading, cooking, watching matches, doing yoga and core training. I think these are tough times for all and one has to do things which are in control and not think about things which are out of our control. "I was relieved to hear about French Open, at least we have the Grand Slam, so that's good news," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Players' body urges IOC to review Games plans during coronavirus crisis

The International Olympic Committee IOC should review plans to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics during the coronavirus pandemic and ensure dialogue with athletes, the Sport and Rights Alliance SRA and the World Players Association WPA said ...

Nirbhaya: Vinay received maximum punishment for violation of jail rules, says Tihar official

Out of the four convicts who were hanged to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, 26-year-old Vinay Sharma received the maximum punishment for violating jail rules, officials said. The four -- Vinay, Akshay Singh 31, Mukesh...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

World champion Hamilton self-isolating as precaution

- Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him. The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020