Mary Kom breaks self-quarantine protocol, attends event hosted by President Kovind

Indian boxer Mary Kom has broken the World Health Organisation's (WHO) protocol of staying in self-quarantine for 14 days after she attended an event hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind recently.

Indian boxer Mary Kom (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Mary Kom has broken the World Health Organisation's (WHO) protocol of staying in self-quarantine for 14 days after she attended an event hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind recently. The ace boxer was in Amman, Jordan for the Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Kom clinched a bronze medal in the qualifiers on March 10 and returned to India on March 13.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 18 and Kom was also present during the event. "I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet BJP MP Dushyant Singh or shake hands with him at all. My quarantine after Jordan ends, but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days," Kom told ANI.

On Friday, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus and had attended a dinner party. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure as they also attended the dinner party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

