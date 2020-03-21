Karthik takes to shadow practice and meditation in self-isolation

With no cricket happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has gone into self-isolation at home and is using the free time doing shadow practice and meditation. KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation. "As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am doing everything I can to stay connected with the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport as well," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in the video on KKR's official Twitter handle.

"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- Number one: social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody); two: wash your hands (sanitize them) and three: the most important thing, stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)." "Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around us," he added. Just as the franchises were getting ready for pre-season activities, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the event will take place.

