Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karthik takes to shadow practice and meditation in self-isolation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:31 IST
Karthik takes to shadow practice and meditation in self-isolation
KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation. Image Credit:

With no cricket happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has gone into self-isolation at home and is using the free time doing shadow practice and meditation. KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation. "As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am doing everything I can to stay connected with the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport as well," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in the video on KKR's official Twitter handle.

"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- Number one: social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody); two: wash your hands (sanitize them) and three: the most important thing, stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)." "Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around us," he added. Just as the franchises were getting ready for pre-season activities, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the event will take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020