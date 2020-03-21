Left Menu
Feeling good now but self-isolating: Sean Raggett after testing positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth FC player Sean Raggett, who tested positive for coronavirus, said he is 'feeling good now but self-isolating' himself so that the virus does not spread.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:30 IST
Portsmouth FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Portsmouth FC player Sean Raggett, who tested positive for coronavirus, said he is 'feeling good now but self-isolating' himself so that the virus does not spread. Raggett took to Twitter to write: "Thank you for people's concerns I'm feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone's come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe."

Portsmouth FC on Saturday confirmed that their three players have tested positive for coronavirus. James Bolton, Andy Cannon are the other two players, who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Cannon also took to Twitter after being tested positive and wrote: "Thank you for the messages. I'm doing everything as told & trying to keep positive. Take care everybody out there & the people I've been engaged with." (ANI)

