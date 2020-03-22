Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save $6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, $18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to make good on a $2 million guarantee Sunday.

Roberts began the season starting opposite Trumaine Johnson, who was released by the Jets on Thursday. The 29-year-old Roberts recorded 63 tackles and one interception while appearing in 13 games (10 starts) last season.

Roberts collected 172 tackles and three interceptions in 56 career games (26 starts) with the Jets (2016-19). He was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, although he did not play for the team. New York addressed its secondary on Saturday by signing former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian to a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported.

Christian, 25, has registered a career high-tying 36 tackles in 2018 and 2019. He has posted 83 tackles in 55 career games (one start) with the Rams (2016-19). Christian was a fifth-round draft choice by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 and released the following September.

In another move reported Saturday, the Jets picked up the contract option on tight end Ryan Griffin, ESPN's Field Yates reported. According to Sportac and Overthecap, Griffin will make $2,825,000 this year with a cap hit of $3,325,000.

The 30-year-old veteran appeared in 13 games, all starts, for the Jets in 2019, recording 34 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He missed the final three games of the season due to an ankle injury. Griffin played the previous six seasons with the Houston Texans, amassing 136 receptions for 1,491 yards and seven TDs in 77 games (36 starts).

The Jets also continued their offensive line overhaul on Saturday, reportedly adding guard Greg Van Roten and guard/center Josh Andrews. --Field Level Media

