Reports: Saints re-sign S Swearinger

Representative Image

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their secondary on Sunday by signing safety D.J. Swearinger to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, multiple media outlets reported. Swearinger will join free-agent acquisition and fellow safety Malcolm Jenkins, who signed a four-year contract last week. Jenkins' deal is worth $32 million -- with an additional $3 million available via incentives -- and has $16.25 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

The 28-year-old Swearinger recorded two tackles while playing in one game with the Saints after signing with the club on Dec. 18. He also played in four games each with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals in 2019. Swearinger has played 99 career games for the Houston Texans (2013-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), Cardinals (2015-16, 2019), Washington Redskins (2017-18), Raiders and Saints. He has collected 411 tackles, 14 interceptions and 4.5 sacks since being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

