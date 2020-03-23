Report: Falcons sign WR Treadwell

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, WSB-TV reported Sunday. A first-round pick (23rd overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in 53 games (16 starts) over four seasons with the Vikings.

Treadwell, 24, appeared in 13 games and posted nine receptions for 184 yards and one score in 2019. The Falcons also announced the re-signing of cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year contract.

Wreh-Wilson, 30, has been with the Falcons since 2016, recording 33 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 26 games (three starts). Originally a third-round selection by Tennessee in 2013, he has 123 tackles, one interception and 24 passes defensed in 60 career games (17 starts).

--Field Level Media

