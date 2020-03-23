COVID-19 insurance cover for CAB cricketers and officials

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that the health insurance policies it has obtained for its cricketers and match officials, numbering over 3200, will also cover the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wrecked the sporting calenders across the globe. It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal senior men's team, the CAB said in a statement.

"This is to assure you that all the group policies on behalf of your esteemed organisation covering cricketers, umpires, scorers, etc are being covered from COVID 19 virus," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement. "Therefore, there is no reason for them to panic. However, it is always advisable to take adequate preventive measures to stop spreading of the virus as per the Government guidelines. Wishing our players and match officials safe times ahead." CAB's medical committee chairman Pradip Dey and medical committee member Santanu Mitra had met representatives of SBI General Insurance Company to ensure policies obtained by the Association cover COVID-19.

"We have instructed our TPA's (Third Party Administrators) to report cases of COVID-19 and no claims should be rejected. We shall be shall be reviewing each case by merits and any claims pertaining to COVID-19 will not be rejected. "We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses arising out of COVID-19 for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments." The CAB office, which was earlier shut down till Saturday, will remain further closed till March 27 in the wake of the latest circular from the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.