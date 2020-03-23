Left Menu
COVID-19: ICC allows staff to work from home

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allowed its majority of staff to work from home.

ICC logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allowed its majority of staff to work from home. "Like the rest of the world, the ICC is following guidelines from authorities and in line with the approach of our members, the majority of our staff are now working from home," the ICC spokesperson told ANI.

The ICC spokesperson said that health and well-being of staff is their priority while remaining fully operational. "Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of staff whilst remaining fully operational. The team has full remote working capacity and as a result we can keep the ICC fully functioning whilst keeping our staff, their families and the wider communities safe," the spokesperson added. The higly infectious disease has so far claimed over 14,000 lives while infected more than 3,00,000 people worldwide.

The pandemic has took a heavy toll on many sporting activities including cricket. All professional and domestic cricket has either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

