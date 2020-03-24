Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Southeast Missouri tabs Korn as head coach

Southeast Missouri hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday. Korn, 38, spent five seasons (2012-13, 2016-20) with the Wildcats, the first one as an operations director and the past four as an assistant coach. He replaces Rick Ray, who was fired after the Redhawks posted a 7-24 record this past season. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 races

Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully during the European summer, chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said on Monday. The original 2020 calendar had a record 22 races but the season has yet to start with the first eight postponed or cancelled and more likely to be called off. Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative

Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative Charles Barkley tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus on March 12. Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as pressure mounts on Tokyo

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus. Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics, along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic. IOC member Pound says Tokyo Olympics to be postponed - report

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Monday the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a USA Today report. The report said the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics will likely be held in 2021 with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks. Interview: Translating IOC-speak means Games moving to 2021, says Pound

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) speaks its own language and no-one understands it better than senior member Dick Pound, who told Reuters on Monday that a communique setting out a four-week deadline to decide the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Games translated into a postponement. While no official decision has been taken, Pound explained that the message coming out of an emergency IOC meeting on Sunday was clear -- the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, set to run July 24 to Aug. 9, will not be held this year due to the coronavirus crisis and will be postponed until 2021. World Athletics willing to move 2021 worlds to accommodate rearranged Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo organisers may have been presented with a new date for the 2020 Olympic Games should they be postponed when World Athletics agreed on Monday to change the dates of its 2021 world championships in the United States. "World Athletics has already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year," athletics' governing body said in a statement. Former Steelers DC Widenhofer dies at 77

Robert "Woody" Widenhofer, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator and Vanderbilt and Missouri head coach, died Sunday. He was 77. Instructor Cowen believes he has coronavirus

Golf instructor Pete Cowen told the Daily Telegraph in London that he has all the symptoms of coronavirus. Cowen, 69, hasn't been tested despite having an ambulance come to his London home as his health worsened. Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS

