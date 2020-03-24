Left Menu
Reports: Pay cuts coming for 76ers, Devils employees

  Updated: 24-03-2020 08:45 IST
Employees who work for billionaire Josh Harris' sports teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, have been notified they will be hit with temporary pay cuts starting April 15, according to multiple reports. The cuts of up to 20 percent, aimed at at-will employees making more than $50,000, will run through June 30 in an effort to recoup lost revenue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the pause of every major sports league in the United States.

Harris' company, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, will not engage in layoffs or changes in benefits, according to the reports. The New York Times reported that contracted employees, such as the coaching staff and front office personnel, have been asked to participate in the cuts, but they cannot be forced to do so.

The NBA reportedly will pay all players through April 1, but the fate of paychecks due April 15, which would have been the final day of the regular season, is uncertain. The league is on hiatus until at least mid-April, but it is unlikely to restart that soon. NHL players will be paid through the scheduled end of the regular season, April 4. It is unclear when or if the hockey season will restart.

