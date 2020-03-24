Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal players not to resume training amid coronavirus concerns, club confirms

Arsenal players were scheduled to resume training on Tuesday but the club said it would 'inappropriate and irresponsible' to ask players to comeback amid coronavirus concerns. Therefore, they will continue to stay at home.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:32 IST
Arsenal players not to resume training amid coronavirus concerns, club confirms
Arsenal logo . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal players were scheduled to resume training on Tuesday but the club said it would 'inappropriate and irresponsible' to ask players to comeback amid coronavirus concerns. Therefore, they will continue to stay at home. "Our men's first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday (March 24) after completing 14-days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home," the statement added. Arsenal, in its statement, also announced that they will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers on their payroll up to April 30.

"We will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers on our payroll up to April 30, 2020. This gesture reflects our gratitude to them and our desire to ease their financial concerns during this challenging period," the statement read. Arsenal managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, said: "We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day. We rely on their tireless service to provide a first-class experience for our fans, on matchdays and non-matchdays."

"These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers. This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to April 30," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased am...

Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home

If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No e...

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn a letter to the chief secretaries of all states ...

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.Shares of Anges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020