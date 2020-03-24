Left Menu
  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pulev sees no problem in fighting Joshua without spectators

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, said he saw no problem in fighting Briton Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title in a match without spectators. The 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev, known as "The Cobra", said he was ready to face Joshua whenever the organizers decide. FINA to reconsider world championship dates after Tokyo Games moved to 2021

The 2021 World Aquatics Championships that were due to be held in July-August 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan could be rescheduled after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021, swimming's world governing body FINA said on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9 this year, were postponed to 2021 earlier in the day, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australia's Coates, the man in the middle stuck with a muddle

The surest sign that the tide had turned definitively against plans to press ahead with the Tokyo Games this year might have come on Monday when the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) instructed its athletes to prepare for 2021. The decision was made after a meeting of the AOC board chaired by John Coates, which unanimously agreed that restrictions introduced to contain the coronavirus made it impossible to send a team to Tokyo in July. 'Heartbroken' Australian athletes face up to Olympic reality

Australian athletes were feeling a mixture of regret and relief on Tuesday following their national Olympic committee's decision to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus, while the country's top soccer competition also fell victim to the outbreak. The Australian Olympic Committee said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic had made it untenable to assemble a team for the 2020 Games. World Athletics willing to move 2021 worlds to accommodate rearranged Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo organisers may have been presented with a new date for the 2020 Olympic Games should they be postponed when World Athletics agreed on Monday to change the dates of its 2021 world championships in the United States. "World Athletics has already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year," athletics' governing body said in a statement. Exclusive: Postponed Tokyo 2020 Games could open door for drug cheats - USADA

The one year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, and is something that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart told Reuters on Tuesday. "This was an issue raised on a call of National Anti-doping Agencies from 21 countries today," Tygart said. "It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed." NFL notebook: Cowboys Pro Bowl C Frederick retires

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick stunningly announced his retirement on Monday. Frederick, who turned 29 last Wednesday, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Tokyo Games moved to 2021 as 'light at end of pandemic tunnel'

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the world's last sporting showpiece still standing this year. Though a huge blow to Japan, which has invested $12 billion in the run-up, the move was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over training as the world headed into lockdown to fight a disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives. Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS FINA to reconsider world championship dates after Tokyo Games moved to 2021

