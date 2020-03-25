Left Menu
Jaguars add defenders Melvin, Marsh

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:37 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Rashaan Melvin, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. His deal is reportedly worth $2.25 million.

Jacksonville also announced it has agreed to terms with defensive end/linebacker Cassius Marsh. The 30-year-old Melvin had a career-best 68 tackles for the Detroit Lions last season but didn't record an interception in 13 games (12 starts).

Melvin had a career-best three interceptions for the Indianapolis Colts in 10 games in 2017. Overall, Melvin has 244 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 64 games (40 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2014), Baltimore Ravens (2014-15), New England Patriots (2015), the Colts (2016-17), the Oakland Raiders (2018) and Lions.

Marsh recorded a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2018 for the San Francisco 49ers but dropped to 2.5 last season in his lone campaign with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 36 tackles for Arizona. Marsh, 27, has 159 career tackles and 14 sacks in 84 NFL games (eight starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2014-16), Patriots (2017), 49ers (2017-18) and Cardinals.

"Cassius has demonstrated versatility and athleticism throughout his NFL career, and we're looking forward to what he can bring to our football team," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "His ability to stop the run, play in coverage and get after the quarterback will add valuable flexibility to our defense." Jacksonville also officially announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Al Woods. NFL Network previously reported the contract is worth $2.75 million.

Woods, who turns 33 on Wednesday, has 204 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 125 NFL games (48 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010), the Seattle Seahawks (2011, 2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-18). Woods had 32 tackles and one sack in 14 games (five starts) for Seattle last season. --Field Level Media

