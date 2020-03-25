Left Menu
Development News Edition

All sports training camps, centres to remain closed during 21-day lockdown

All sports training camps and centres will remain closed during the 21-day lockdown, confirmed Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 08:39 IST
All sports training camps, centres to remain closed during 21-day lockdown
Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

All sports training camps and centres will remain closed during the 21-day lockdown, confirmed Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju took to Twitter to post : "My dear Athletes, As per the directions of the Govt, all sports training camps and centres will remain closed during 21-day lockdown. Pls maintain your physical and mental fitness at the place wherever you are staying without going out."

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown: Officials.

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown Officials....

Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart suspends operations temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it was suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Consequent to the order issued on March 24 by the Ministry of Home Aff...

Sonia, Priyanka extend greetings on Navratri, Navroz; pray for everyone's health

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Navratri and Navroz and wished for everyones good health and safety as India in ...

'Corona time' in Europe's main migrant camp in virus lockdown

In Europes biggest asylum seeker camp of Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities are trying to keep residents apart from a population with at least three coronavirus cases. But in a sprawling, overstretched facility that was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020