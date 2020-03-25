Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo begins Olympic task of reorganising Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:14 IST
Tokyo begins Olympic task of reorganising Games

Japan set about the unprecedented task of reorganising the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Wednesday after making the tough decision to postpone the Games by a year as the coronavirus pandemic locks down one third of the planet. The dramatic step to shift the Olympics, never before seen in peacetime, upends every aspect of the organisation -- including venues, security, ticketing and accommodation.

In a move symbolic of the difficulties now facing Tokyo, Olympic countdown clocks in the city switched from displaying the number of days to go, instead simply showing today's date and the time. "It's like taking seven years to build the world's biggest jigsaw puzzle and, with just one piece to go, having to start again but now with less time to finish," tweeted Craig Spence, spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee. It is not even clear exactly when the rescheduled Games will take place, with the International Olympic Committee saying the new date would be "beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021".

Japan has framed Tokyo 2020 as the "Recovery Games" -- a chance to show the world it has bounced back from the "triple disaster" in 2011 when a massive earthquake sparked a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear meltdown. The delayed event -- still to be called Tokyo 2020 -- will now be a "testament to mankind's defeat of the new virus", said Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He repeated that message in a Wednesday call with US President Donald Trump, in which the leaders agreed the Games would be "proof that humans have beaten the new coronavirus", a Japanese government spokesman said. The Olympic flame "could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present", Japan and the IOC said in a joint statement.

- 'Way bigger than me' - ======================== The quadrennial Olympics, which has weathered boycotts, terrorist attacks and protests, is the highest-profile event affected by the virus that has killed thousands and postponed or cancelled sports competitions worldwide. The IOC had come under fire for appearing out of touch by sticking to its schedule, but it eventually bowed to the inevitable, citing the need to protect the health of athletes.

Bach said the postponement was "about protecting human life", with more than 11,000 athletes expected along with 90,000 volunteers, and hundreds of thousands of officials and spectators from all over the world. US swimming star Ryan Lochte summed up the combination of disappointment and relief expressed by most athletes, after many had voiced anger at being asked to continue training during the pandemic.

"I was a little pissed off because I've been training my butt off and I've been feeling great," the 12-time Olympic medallist told the Los Angeles Times. "But this whole thing is way bigger than me," Lochte added. "It's way bigger than the Olympians, it's affecting the entire world right now." There were similar feelings on the streets of Tokyo, which had won widespread praise for its preparations, with tickets in high demand and venues completed well ahead of schedule.

"It is disappointing for sure, but when you think about the health of athletes as well as spectators, I understand," IT engineer Momoko Doku told AFP on the bustling Shibuya crossing. "The new coronavirus is spreading so fast in the world, and this is a very serious issue internationally," he said.

The Japanese media were also broadly supportive, although the Tokyo Shimbun daily screamed "surprise and embarrassment". "It is like all the efforts of the last seven years are back to square one," the Nikkei business daily said.

- 'Let us hope' - ================= The Olympic torch relay, due to begin from Fukushima Thursday, has also been postponed but the flame will stay in the area until it is safe to begin. Organisers now have to wrestle with a host of unanswered questions: are the venues still available? What to do with ticket-holders and volunteers? How to fit the Games into a crowded 2021 sporting schedule? The athlete's village was due to be renovated into more than 4,000 luxury apartments, hundreds of which have already been snapped up. Tens of thousands of hotel rooms will need to be cancelled and rebooked.

Japan and the organising committee were spending $12.6 billion on the Games and experts say they may need to spend around half that again to rearrange the event -- before hopefully recouping the losses when the Olympics are held. Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori, an 82-year former prime minister and cancer survivor, pointed to his own health battles as inspiration for the difficult times ahead.

"We have no choice but to have hope. I myself suffered cancer... But I was saved by a new drug. I am here, allowed to live. "Let us hope for these things." AFP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown: Officials.

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown Officials....

Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart suspends operations temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it was suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Consequent to the order issued on March 24 by the Ministry of Home Aff...

Sonia, Priyanka extend greetings on Navratri, Navroz; pray for everyone's health

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Navratri and Navroz and wished for everyones good health and safety as India in ...

'Corona time' in Europe's main migrant camp in virus lockdown

In Europes biggest asylum seeker camp of Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities are trying to keep residents apart from a population with at least three coronavirus cases. But in a sprawling, overstretched facility that was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020