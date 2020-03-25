Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 76ers/Devils owner changes mind, won't cut salaries

A day after announcing a pay cut for employees, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils changed his mind Tuesday under public pressure. Billionaire Josh Harris issued a press release, announcing the reversal. World Sailing eye Tokyo qualifiers in late 2020 or early 2021

World Sailing is planning to stage Olympic qualification events later this year or in early 2021 in the wake of the Tokyo Games' postponement, the sport's governing body has said. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organizers on Tuesday decided to move the July 24-Aug. 9 event to "no later than summer 2021" because of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia says qualified athletes assured of Tokyo spots in 2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said athletes who have already qualified for the Tokyo Games are assured of their spots when the global sporting showpiece takes place in 2021. The 2020 Olympics were pushed back by a year on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted qualifying for thousands of Tokyo hopefuls in a slew of sports. Fury-Wilder rematch to be pushed back due to coronavirus

The anticipated third bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be pushed back from July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly rearranged for October, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN on Tuesday. Britain's Fury stopped American Wilder in the seventh round of their Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas to capture the WBC title and remain undefeated from 31 fights, after battling Wilder to a draw in their first encounter in 2018. World champion Lyles guards his health in 'scary' times

With allergies and asthma, world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles believes he is "kind of a risk factor" as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. The American sprinter is keeping a close eye on his diet and washing his hands constantly, he told a teleconference on Tuesday. NFL notebook: Panthers release former MVP Newton

The Carolina Panthers released veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, saving themselves $19.1 million in cap space and allowing the 2015 NFL Most Valuable to hit the open market as a free agent. Newton, who turns 31 in May, is coming off Lisfranc foot surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season. He received permission from the Panthers to seek a trade, and the team earlier signaled it was moving on with multiple moves at the quarterback position and what read like a farewell from ownership. Stop the clock: Japan awakes to reality of Tokyo Games postponement

Japan awoke on Wednesday to the deflating reality that the Olympics they had hoped to host in Tokyo this summer were now probably 16 months away after the coronavirus crisis forced organizers into an unprecedented postponement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government finally succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world on Tuesday when they agreed to put back the Games until 2021. Exclusive: Postponed 2020 Games raises questions about drug cheats - USADA

The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, an issue that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart said on Tuesday. "This was an issue raised on a call of national anti-doping agencies from 21 countries today," Tygart told Reuters. "It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed." Panthers release Newton, save $19 million

Cam Newton, released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, declared himself "free and hungry." The move saved the Panthers $19.1 million in salary-cap space. Top U.S. sports postpone 2020 Olympic trials

Qualifying trials for three of the United States' Olympic sports, athletics, swimming and gymnastics, have been postponed for 2020 officials said on Tuesday after the Tokyo Games were delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. All three sports have top teams and major prospects for the Olympics which will now be held in 2021 - four-times gold medalist Simone Biles in gymnastics, swimmer Katie Ledecky, winner of five Olympic gold medals, and world sprint champions Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles in athletics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish expecting second child

Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.Harts FamilyOfSix Blessed LiveLoveLaugh, Hart captioned a picture of Parrishs growing baby ...

World chess body postpones Olympaid to 2021

The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global chess body issued a statement saying that the Olympiad and the FIDE Congress, slate...

IOA, Sports Ministry to revise preparation plans after Olympics postponement

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday conceded that careers of some athletes would be impacted by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and the IOA would look to address this when it makes revised preparation plans in consultation with t...

Virus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump

President Donald Trump has a new daily ritual now that the pandemic has put the kibosh on the signature campaign rallies that helped him get elected four years ago the coronavirus briefing. Standing on the once-abandoned White House briefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020