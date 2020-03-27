Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros great Jimmy 'Toy Cannon' Wynn dies at 78

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 06:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 06:38 IST
Astros great Jimmy 'Toy Cannon' Wynn dies at 78

Jimmy Wynn, a power-hitting, strong-throwing outfielder who ranks as one of the Houston Astros' all-time greats, died Thursday at age 78. The Astros announced the death of Wynn, who served as a community outreach executive for the club. Wynn was nicknamed the "Toy Cannon," a reference to his impressive arm and bat in relation to his 5-foot-9 stature.

The team wrote in a statement, "Today, we lost a very big part of the Astros family with the passing of Jimmy Wynn. His contributions to our organization both on and off the field are too numerous to mention. As an All-Star player in the 1960s and '70s, Jimmy's success on the field helped build our franchise from its beginnings. After his retirement, his tireless work in the community impacted thousands of young people in Houston. "Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on at Minute Maid Park, at the Astros Youth Academy and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Marie, daughter, Kimberly, son, James Jr., to the other members of his family and to his many fans and admirers."

Born in Cincinnati on March 12, 1942, Wynn played with the Colt .45s/Astros from 1963-73, making the National League All-Star team in 1967. He ranked second in the NL that year with a career-high 37 homers -- even though he played half his games in the spacious Astrodome. He was an All-Star in both of his seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1974 and '75) before finishing his career by playing for the Atlanta Braves (1976), New York Yankees (1977) and Milwaukee Brewers (1977).

In 15 major league seasons, Wynn batted .250 with a .366 on-base percentage, a .436 slugging percentage, 291 homers, 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in 1,920 games. He twice led the NL in walks and once topped the league in strikeouts. The Astros retired Wynn's uniform No. 24 in 2005.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will not cancel August Republican Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not cancel the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus.In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he believed the country will...

'Ramzes,' 'MiLAN' to stand in for NiP

Offlaner Roman Ramzes Kushnarev and support Milan MiLAN Kozomara are joining Ninjas in Pyjamas Dota 2 roster on a temporary basis. The team tweeted Thursday, Due to the current situation, well be using 2 standins for the upcoming games in D...

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20.All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start i...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus cases reported at 13 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses

Amazon.com Inc is at the front line of responding to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the United States, delivering essential goods while about half the population faces government stay-at-home orders. However, news reports that a hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020