COVID-19: Entrepreneur Abhinav Bindra vows to stand by his 'team'

India's lone Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has announced that there will be no lay-offs in his two organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked fears of a global recession

The novel coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives in India while the global death toll has crossed 23,000. "I can't claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite, the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients,athletes and clients," Bindra tweeted

Bindra runs two separate entities -- Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and Facility for Physical Excellence (ABTP) which has multiple centres across India.

