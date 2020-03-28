ESPN's Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19

ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19. Burke shared the information Friday on "The Woj Pod" with ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. Burke said it took eight days for her test results to come back and she began feeling symptoms associated with the coronavirus on March 12, when the NBA suspended the regular season.

Burke was on the air that night in Dallas when news broke of Rudy Gobert's positive test, which triggered a suspension of that evening's final game in Sacramento against the Pelicans. Burke openly questioned on the air whether the NBA should allow that game to go on as scheduled. Burke told Wojnarowski she had a headache and extreme fatigue. When she returned home she decided to have a test at a Philadelphia hospital on March 17, but waited more than a week for the results.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.