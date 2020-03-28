European Rifle qualification championship cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The European Rifle/Pistol Qualification Championship for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was slated to begin from May 18 in Plzen, Czech Republic has been cancelled as COVID-19 continues to rage. Also, the European Shotgun Championship which was scheduled to start from May 6 in Chateauroux, France has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The European Shotgun Championship and European Rifle/Pistol Qualification Championship for the 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed and cancelled," the ISSF tweeted. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and various competitions have been postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The decision to postpone the Summer Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, March 24, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the quadrennial event in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the month, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

