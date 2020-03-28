Left Menu
Novak Djokovic pledges 1 million Euros to combat coronavirus

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic have announced that they will donate a million euros to help the people of Serbia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic have announced that they will donate a million euros to help the people of Serbia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will be used for purchasing ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare institutions.

"My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together," Djokovic tweeted. Earlier, the tennis player expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus terming it a 'very challenging' time and urged people to stay at home.

"I pray for the health and healing of you. Please stay at home in quarantine and help frontline medical people to help all the people infected and in need. Let's not burden them in these critical times more than they already are," Djokovic had shared the message on his Instagram. A large number of people including celebrities across the world have come forward to help their respective countries in the fight against the coronavirus. Among them are Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, American media personality Kim Kardashian West and singer Taylor Swift.

Indian sprinter Hima Das on March 26 said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

