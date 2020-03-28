Sports-On this day... March 29

ON THIS DAY — March 29 March 29, 1996

RUGBY SEVENS - New Zealand's Jonah Lomu evades several attempted tackles from Sri Lankan defenders during his side's 75-0 victory at the Hong Kong International Rugby Sevens. New Zealand went on to defeat Fiji 19-17 in the final to retain their title.

Lomu was rugby's first global superstar and shares the record for most tries scored at Rugby World Cups (15) with South Africa's Bryan Habana. He died from a heart attack in 2015 following a long battle with a serious kidney disease. March 29, 2003

BOXING – Polish-born German boxer Dariusz Michalczewski celebrates after stopping American Derrick Harmon with a technical knockout in the ninth round to successfully defend his WBO light-heavyweight title. Victory extended Michalczewski's record to 48-0, one short of Rocky Marciano's record of 49 wins with no defeats, but he lost his title to Mexico's Julio Cesar Gonzalez in a split decision in October 2003 and retired from boxing.

He came out of retirement in February 2005 to fight France's Fabrice Tiozzo for the WBA light-heavyweight title but was stopped in round six, following which he announced his retirement in May that year. March 29, 2008

SOCCER - Paris Saint-Germain captain Pauleta lifts the French League Cup trophy after his team beat Racing Lens 2-1 in the final. Pauleta opened the scoring for PSG but Eric Carriere equalised for Lens before Bernard Mendy scored a stoppage-time penalty to seal PSG's third French Cup title.

PSG also reached the final of the Coupe de France that year but were beaten 1-0 by Olympique Lyonnais. March 29, 2008

CYCLING – Scotland's Chris Hoy poses after winning gold in the men's keirin at the Track Cycling World Championships. Hoy fought off Dutchman Teun Mulder and Greece's Christos Volikakis to win his second gold at the World Championships that year, adding to his gold in the men's sprint event.

He would go on to become one of the most decorated cyclists of all time, winning seven Olympic and 25 World Championship medals. March 29, 2008

ROWING – Nicholas Brodie, the cox of the Oxford rowing team, is thrown into the river Thames after their victory over Cambridge in the 154th University Boat Race. Poor weather resulted Oxford recording the slowest winning time (20 minutes, 53 seconds) in over 60 years.

Oxford, who won by six lengths, had the oldest competitor in boat race history at the time in Mike Wherley (36) -- a record now held by double Olympic champion James Cracknell, who won the race with Cambridge in 2019 at the age of 46. March 29, 2008

CYCLING - Britain's Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate after winning the gold in the men's madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester. Wiggins also won gold medals in the men's individual and team pursuit events, taking Britain's gold medal tally to nine.

Wiggins and Cavendish teamed up again eight years later to win gold in the 2016 edition of the competition in London. March 29, 2008

SOCCER - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo flicks the ball past the Aston Villa defence before scoring the opening goal in a 4-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford. The result kept defending champions United six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table and they retained their crown with victory over Wigan Athletic on the final day.

Ronaldo scored his 31st goal of the season against Wigan to finish as the league's top scorer and he also won the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards that year. March 29, 2010

SOCCER – Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez celebrates with the fans after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 Premier League win over Wigan Athletic. Tevez struck three times in the space of 12 second-half minutes to secure the victory and move City to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, however, beat City in the penultimate game of the season to qualify for the Champions League ahead of Tevez's team. March 29, 2015

CRICKET – Australia's David Warner and Aaron Finch carry captain Michael Clarke on their shoulders after winning a record-extending fifth World Cup title with a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand. New Zealand beat Australia by one wicket when the sides met earlier in the tournament, but Australia bowled the co-hosts out for 183 in the final and were indebted to half-centuries from Clarke (74) and Steve Smith (56 not out) for the victory.

It was a fitting farewell for Clarke, who had earlier announced that the final would be his last one-day international for Australia. March 29, 2018

CRICKET - Police officers accompany axed Australian cricket captain Steve Smith as he leaves the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Australian opener Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball during the third test against South Africa after a plan to alter its condition was devised by Australia's 'leadership group'.

Bancroft was banned for nine months by Cricket Australia, while Smith and vice-captain David Warner were each handed one-year bans.

