Reports: DE Harris re-signs with Broncos

Defensive end Shelby Harris has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports Saturday. The contract is worth $2.5 million in guaranteed money and includes incentives that could push it to $3.25 million, The Athletic reported.

Harris, 28, was expected to move on in free agency, but the Denver Post reported that changed after the veteran met with coach Vic Fangio to discuss his role on the team. A seventh-round draft pick by Oakland in 2014, Harris spent two seasons with the Raiders. He was with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys in 2016 but didn't appear in any games. He joined the Broncos in 2017.

In three seasons in Denver, he has played in 48 games. He started all 16 games last season and had career highs in tackles (49), sacks (six) and passes defenses (nine). On Friday, the Broncos also announced linebacker Joe Jones, 26, signed a one-year contract to remain in Denver.

Entering his fourth season with the Broncos, Jones has been a key special teams player. In 2019, he had the most tackles on special teams with eight. The Broncos also signed nose tackle Joel Heath. The 26-year-old played in 32 games with the Houston Texans over the past four seasons, recording 34 tackles and three sacks.

