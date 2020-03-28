Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancel County Championship if it can't be played in full, says Cook

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:57 IST
Cancel County Championship if it can't be played in full, says Cook

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Saturday called on cricket chiefs to cancel the English County Championship if the season cannot be played in full due to the coronavirus. The England and Wales Cricket Board have postponed all domestic action until at least May 28 because of the pandemic.

The County Championship, which was due to begin on April 12, faces a lengthy delay after Tom Harrison, chief executive officer at the ECB, said that the "most financially important forms of the game" will be prioritised. That puts the Twenty20 Blast and the inaugural season of The Hundred as the most likely competitions to be retained in a slimmed-down schedule.

But Cook, who won the Division One title with Essex last season, believes a shortened season would lose value. "In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important," Cook told the BBC.

"Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that they don't try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that. "I would rather have one or two full tournaments, because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it.

"If there is not time for a meaningful County Championship, say (you can only play) three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

Italys death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the countrys civil protection service saidThe toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. An addi...

Team constituted to collect garbage from quarantined houses in Chandigarh

A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses here said Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh on Saturday.Meanwhile, a day after the Punjab government relaxed the curfew between 10 am and 6 pm...

Paytm looks to contribute Rs 500 cr to PM CARES Fund

Digital payments company Paytm on Saturday said it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM CARES. For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the w...

Iran to use 20% of state budget to fight coronavirus

Iran is to allocate 20 of its annual state budget to fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, one of the worst-hit in the world, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.Irans death toll from coronavirus rose to 2,517 on Saturday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020