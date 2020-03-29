Sports-On this day... March 30

ON THIS DAY -- March 30. March 30, 1994

SOCCER - Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel makes a trademark flying save as the hosts clinched a 1-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. When the teams last met at Anfield in January, Schmeichel endured a difficult evening as Liverpool clawed back from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw.

Schmeichel later revealed he was temporarily sacked by manager Alex Ferguson after a dressing room bust-up, but the Dane earned a reprieve with an assured display to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford. United went on to claim a Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1993-94 campaign and only a defeat by Aston Villa in the League Cup final prevented them from winning the domestic treble.

March 30, 1996 CURLING - Canadian skip Marilyn Bodogh poses with the trophy after winning her second World Curling Championships title in Hamilton, beating the U.S. team 5-2 to win the women's final.

After a 10-year absence from the international circuit, 1986 world champion Bodogh made her comeback to relive the winning moment in front of her home supporters. "I really thought about quitting," said Bodogh, who last won the title in 1986. "But my mother told me never to give up."

March 30, 1996 OLYMPICS - A High Priestess, played by Greek actress Maria Pambouki, lights the Olympic torch with the sun's rays reflected on a concave mirror in front of the Temple of Ira, the wife of the god of the gods Zeus, in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

The 1996 Atlanta Games torch relay was run from April 27-July 19, involving over 12,000 torch bearers and the torch was also taken to space for the first time ever. American boxing great Muhammad Ali, who had won gold at the 1960 Games in Rome and later developed Parkinson's disease, was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

His appearance has been since remembered as one of the most poignant moments in Olympic history, with former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitting he was "weeping like a baby" as Ali lit the flame. March 30, 1997

FORMULA ONE - Canadian Williams-Renault driver Jacques Villeneuve bounced back from his turn one retirement in Australia to win the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. Having claimed pole position ahead of Ferrari's Michael Schumacher, Villeneuve again failed to get off the line cleanly and went off the track in the first corner.

But an incident behind him involving Damon Hill, Eddie Irvine, Giancarlo Fisichella and Jan Magnussen ultimately led to a restart and Villeneuve went on to claim the chequered flag, while Schumacher settled for fifth place. March 30, 2001

NBA - The Los Angeles Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal lines up his free throw after being fouled in a match against the Dallas Mavericks. The 7'1" center, who weighed over 300 pounds (136 kg), was a force to reckon with on court but he had a woeful record from the free throw line, making 11,252 free throw attempts in his career with a low conversion rate of 52.7%.

It was a weakness teams looked to exploit and they adopted a tactic that would be dubbed the 'Hack-a-Shaq' where players would intentionally foul him to send him to the line. March 30, 2003

RUGBY – England players celebrate the Grand Slam after beating Ireland 42-6 to capture the Six Nations title in Dublin. Both teams won their first four games, setting up a final-round contest between two unbeaten teams for the first time in Six Nations history.

However, the game was overshadowed by an unsavoury pre-match incident. England lined up on Ireland's side of the red carpet – the left and -- after English captain Martin Johnson refused to move his team -- the hosts were forced to stand on England's left. It forced Ireland president Mary McAleese to walk on the grass instead of the red carpet when she met the Irish team.

March 30, 2011 CRICKET - India's Harbhajan Singh celebrates the wicket of Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi en route to their 29-run victory in the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali.

India had defeated Pakistan in each of their previous four World Cup meetings and they kept their unbeaten record intact to book a spot in the final against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni's side defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to lift the trophy for the second time, becoming the first team to win the World Cup on home soil.

March 30, 2013 SOCCER - Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud shoots and scores against Reading during their 4-1 Premier League victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The 2012-13 campaign was Giroud's first in England after arriving from French club Montpellier, where he finished the previous campaign as Ligue 1's top scorer in their title-winning season with 21 goals. Giroud was signed as a replacement for Robin van Persie, who moved to Manchester United, and scored 11 league goals in his debut campaign but steadily improved to score 105 times for Arsenal before making the switch to Chelsea in January 2018.

March 30, 2013 SOCCER - Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben celebrates his goal in a 9-2 demolition of Hamburg SV during their Bundesliga match in Munich.

Striker Claudio Pizarro took the plaudits with four goals while Robben's brace and goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery sealed the deal for Bayern who would go on to win the league in record time in April. Bayern would complete the treble that season, winning the league, German Cup and the Champions League -- where Robben scored an 89th-minute winner in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

March 30, 2019 SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan players from yesteryear took part in a friendly match which served as a final test event at Spurs' new 1 billion-pound ($1.25 billion) stadium in London.

Around 45,000 fans turned to watch Inter win 5-4, ahead of the launch of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which was supposed to open in September 2018 but had its inauguration delayed to 2019 due to a series of safety issues. The 62,000-seater was finally opened in April 2019, with Sours beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League -- the first official game held at the venue.

($1 = 0.8031 pounds) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas, Arvind Sriram and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.