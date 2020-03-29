Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonty Rhodes enjoys home workout with kids amid lockdown

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Sunday shared his workout videos along with kids on social media and conveyed the message that during the lockdown one should try to stay fit at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:34 IST
Jonty Rhodes enjoys home workout with kids amid lockdown
Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes. Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Sunday shared his workout videos along with kids on social media and conveyed the message that during the lockdown one should try to stay fit at home. As several parts of the world are under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rhodes like many others has decided to make use of the time working out and also get his kids to join him.

In a series of videos shared on Twitter, Rhodes encouraged his kids to do a cardio session with him. "So we like to stay fit and healthy but it is usually in the oceans or mountains where we can. Now we have to create our own exercise session at home. It is cardio getting done, chasing around the house. We also trying to keep it fun so the kids can also involve. A little bit of heart-pumping and some strength session too," said Rhodes.

COVID-19 has left more than 2,000 patients dead in the United States which is grappling with at least 121,289 active cases reported across 50 States. It was more than two months ago that the first case was reported in the United States and now the country has become the newest epicentre of the global pandemic, overtaking China and Italy. The virus has significantly hit New York and Washington but a wave of coronavirus hotspots in the country is already emerging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia, Uruguay confirm first coronavirus deaths

Uruguay and Bolivia have confirmed their first deaths related to coronavirus, as many Latin America countries go into lockdown in a bid to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic that has infected nearly 700,000 people worldwide and kill...

Four in 10 people worldwide confined

More than 3.38 billion people worldwide have been asked or ordered to follow confinement measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to an AFP database Sunday. That represents around 43 percent of the total world population, which is ...

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak: Officials.

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak Officials....

African football date-juggling looms amid coronavirus pandemic

The May semi-finals and finals of the two annual African club competitions are likely to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent. After two-leg semi-finals in the competitions between May 1 and 10, the Champions Leagu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020