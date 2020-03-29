Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in hometown, recalls Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer recalled the time when wicketkeeper -batsman MS Dhoni told him that he just wants to earn Rs 30 lakh from cricket and live peacefully in hometown Ranchi. Jaffer was doing an #AskJaffer session on Twitter and one fan asked him about his favourite memory with Dhoni.

To the question, Jaffer replied: "In his 1st or 2nd year in the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi". Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the Indian Premier League's opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament has now been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game.

He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. (ANI)

