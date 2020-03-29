Report: Redskins reach deal with CB Darby

Cornerback Ronald Darby has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Redskins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday. Darby, 26, will remain in the NFC East after spending the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He tallied 37 tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions in 11 games in 2019. A native of Oxon Hill, Md., in suburban Washington, D.C., Darby was a second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He has 251 tackles, 65 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 57 games (56 starts) with the Bills (2015-16) and Eagles. He helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in 2018.

