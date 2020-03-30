Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talks

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHL's regular season remains in a pause due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, general manager John Chayka told The Athletic. Hall, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Even in MotoGP's virtual world, a Marquez still rules

Alex Marquez celebrated a first MotoGP win -- even if only virtually -- in a '#StayAtHomeGP' esports race featuring 10 top riders including older brother and six-time world champion Marc. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought live sport to a standstill, the 23-year-old Moto2 champion is still waiting to debut in the top category after moving up to partner Marc at Repsol Honda. NFL notebook: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed. Former NBA star trying to broker deal to ship masks to New York

Beijing-based retired basketball star Stephon Marbury is arranging an urgent shipment of surgical masks from China to New York to fight the coronavirus, he said on social media on Sunday. Marbury, who was born on New York's Coney Island, said he wanted to help his home city solve its reported shortage of masks. Delayed Tokyo Olympics likely to open in July 2021: media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organizers are in final stages of talks to set the opening date for the Tokyo Games in July next year, Japanese media said. The Tokyo event, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will most likely have its opening ceremony in 2021 on July 23 and closing ceremony on Aug. 8, each a day earlier on the calendar than the original 2020 plan, said public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, citing unnamed sources. New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

The owner of NBA team New York Knicks, Jim Dolan, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said https://bit.ly/33Tqr0R in a twitter post. Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms and he continues to oversee business operations, Knicks added. Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS Badminton duo adamant Olympics delay won't derail record-breaking bid

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has dampened the hopes of Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of becoming the sport's oldest gold medalists, but the pair is determined to stay in shape by restructuring their training program. A new date for the Games, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, has not been fixed but Japanese media reports said the organizers are looking at July-August next year. Golf: Law confident of securing Olympic spot despite Tokyo Games postponement

Four years after being inspired by watching compatriot Justin Rose claim gold at the Rio Olympics, Bronte Law had all but secured a spot on the British golf team before the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Olympic qualifying period likely to be extended for another year, Law remains confident of maintaining her strong form to secure her ticket to Tokyo. Australia says no collusion in decision to withdraw from 2020 Games

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said its decision to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Games was unilateral and made without the knowledge of Canada or the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The AOC said last Monday it could not assemble a team for 2020 because of complications brought by the coronavirus, the announcement coming quickly after the Canada Olympic and Paralympic committees confirmed they would not send athletes.

