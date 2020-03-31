Anil Kumble does his bit in fight against COVID19

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday made a donation to the Central and Karnataka state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome," he tweeted.

The legendary leg-spinner, however, refrained from disclosing the amount he has donated. Kumble thus joined a host of leading sportspersons like batting master Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, pugilist Mary Kom among others who have generously contributed for the noble cause.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.

