Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru CPI accelerates to 0.65% in March; 12-month inflation cools

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST
Peru CPI accelerates to 0.65% in March; 12-month inflation cools

Peru's inflation rate was 0.65% in March, a sharp increase from the prior month, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, while the rolling 12-month rate eased slightly.

The inflation rate accelerated from February's 0.14%, largely due to higher food prices and a seasonal hike in educational expenses in the first month of the new academic year, the government said. The South American nation's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation benchmark, was 0.84% for the Jan-March period, while the 12-month inflation rate eased to 1.82%, the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI) said in a statement.

The annual rate is currently below the midpoint of the central bank's annual target range of between 1% and 3%. The economic growth in copper-rich Peru lagged last year, dented by a raft of factors including a drop in public investment, a deceleration of global economy and a decline in productivity in the key mining and fishing industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries, fears huge losses

New Zealand Rugby announced wage cuts for all staff Wednesday, warning the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to NZ100 million US60 million in lost revenue. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said under a worst case scenario Super Rugby t...

Honda commits Rs 11 cr for fight against COVID-19

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility CSR arm of Honda group companies in India, on Wednesday pledged&#160;Rs 11 crore aid&#160;towards COVID-19 relief and prevention measures. As part of the initiative,&#160;Honda wil...

U.S., S.Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

The commander of U.S. troops in South Korea on Wednesday called for negotiators to quickly resolve a cost-sharing dispute that has put more than 4,000 local workers on unpaid leave, with South Korean officials suggesting an agreement could ...

Kiwi rugby stars share lockdown tips in new show

New Zealands top rugby players will share homemade videos on how they are coping during COVID-19 lockdown and keeping fit in a new show airing Wednesday called Isolation Nation. With the Super Rugby season in limbo, pay-TV broadcaster Sky S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020