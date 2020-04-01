Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiwi rugby stars share lockdown tips in new show

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:09 IST
Kiwi rugby stars share lockdown tips in new show

New Zealand's top rugby players will share homemade videos on how they are coping during COVID-19 lockdown and keeping fit in a new show airing Wednesday called "Isolation Nation". With the Super Rugby season in limbo, pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport is desperate to provide fresh content for subscribers and worked on the concept with New Zealand Rugby and the players' association.

The programme, co-hosted by former All Black Israel Dagg, features gags, inspiring stories and fitness tips from players, who are in the midst of New Zealand's four-week lockdown. Sky's chief content officer Tex Teixeira said the twice-weekly show demonstrated the players were "born entertainers".

"We've all seen how talented these players are on the field and now we will get to see what makes them tick off it," he said. "Like everyone else in Aotearoa (New Zealand) they are keen to stay fit, healthy and motivated to get back in action as soon as we have COVID-19 licked, and they're letting us in on how they are trying to do it." While the programme gives Sky Sport an alternative to endless reruns of old matches, those involved said it was also a way to lift spirits and stay connected to fans.

"(It's) trying to keep a fair amount of normality to this isolation period," said All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett, who appears in the first show drop-kicking a rugby ball from his balcony into a distant basketball hoop. Broadcast rights to Super Rugby and All Blacks internationals were the jewel in the crown for Sky Network Television, which signed a lucrative deal last year to retain them until 2025.

But shares in Sky -- which is not linked to the European media group of the same name -- have halved to 28 NZ cents this month as the prospect of matches in the near to medium term looks increasingly remote..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehrans fight against the infection.It was...

There's no mantra for success, just hard work: Mary Kom

A six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze-winner, surely M C Mary Kom can be expected to have a secret mantra for success. But as it turns out, she has none. The 37-year-old is gearing up for her second Olympics, postponed to 2021 ami...

Crew of Malayalam film stranded in Jordan seeks assistance for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy are stuck at a shooting venue of their new film in Jordan after measures taken by that country to prevent novel coronavirus outbreak, film industry sources ...

Warne picks Sourav Ganguly as skipper of his greatest Indian XI, VVS Laxman misses out

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. Among the selections, the most notable omission was of VVS Laxman as he had an impeccable record against Australia.The 50-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020