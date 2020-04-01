Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf dies of coronavirus

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:48 IST
Ex-Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf dies of coronavirus

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the new coronavirus, a family source told AFP on Tuesday. Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side who lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

He was hospitalised in Senegal after contracting the virus there and became the country's first COVID-19 fatality. Diouf had been due to leave for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated in France, but a sharp deterioration in his health -- which saw him placed on a respirator -- prevented him from boarding the plane.

Diouf was also a journalist and football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome. Moving to Marseille aged 18, he was set on a career in the military, but soon switched paths.

After studying at the prestigious Sciences Po in Paris, he worked at the La Marseillaise newspaper before becoming a football agent, most notably for Didier Drogba, who enthralled the Velodrome in 2003-04. He later became president at Marseille, "a difficult post, where there were very few men from diverse backgrounds," said Jacques-Henri Eyraud, the club's current president.

"But he fought tooth and nail, and won the hearts of thousands of supporters." Diouf himself was acutely aware of the lack of diversity at the management level, telling an interviewer in 2008 that the fact he was the only black president of a top-tier European club was "a painful observation." "Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history," Marseilles said in a statement. Senegal President Macky Sall also paid tribute to "a great figure of sport" on Twitter.

"To his family, I offer, on behalf of the nation, my deepest condolences.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

There's no mantra for success, just hard work: Mary Kom

A six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze-winner, surely M C Mary Kom can be expected to have a secret mantra for success. But as it turns out, she has none. The 37-year-old is gearing up for her second Olympics, postponed to 2021 ami...

Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehrans fight against the infection.It was...

Crew of Malayalam film stranded in Jordan seeks assistance for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy are stuck at a shooting venue of their new film in Jordan after measures taken by that country to prevent novel coronavirus outbreak, film industry sources ...

Warne picks Sourav Ganguly as skipper of his greatest Indian XI, VVS Laxman misses out

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Wednesday picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. Among the selections, the most notable omission was of VVS Laxman as he had an impeccable record against Australia.The 50-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020