Australia suspends grassroots football, training till May 31

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:04 IST
FFA logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of sanctioned grassroots football competitions and associated training till May 31. The decision is another in a series of measures taken by FFA in response to COVID-19 in consultation with its State and Territory Member Federations and the National COVID-19 Working Committee.

FFA Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said: "Since our initial announcement, there have been numerous declarations made by, and introduced, across all levels of Government. The measures have continuously tightened restrictions around community gatherings, and the measures announced by the Prime Minister recently increased these restrictions further. While we were not due to make a formal assessment until 14 April 2020, we felt it best to consider our position now in light of this most recent announcement." In order to help the grassroots football community stay active and connected throughout the temporary suspension period, FFA recently launched an online Skills Hub, developed in association with each of Australia's nine Member Federations.

The virus, declared a global epidemic, has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December. (ANI)

