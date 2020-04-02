Texans land DL Jernigan

Defensive lineman Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Agent Bill Johnson said via Twitter the agreement is worth $3.75 million.

A 2014 second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Jernigan was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2017. However, a herniated disc required back surgery in 2018 and Jernigan hasn't hit his peak level of play since.

Jernigan has 132 tackles, 17.5 sacks and one interception in 71 career games (53 starts) with Baltimore (2014-16) and Philadelphia. The Eagles filled his spot by signing free agent Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million deal in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.