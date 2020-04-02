Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans land DL Jernigan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 01:03 IST
Texans land DL Jernigan

Defensive lineman Tim Jernigan agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Agent Bill Johnson said via Twitter the agreement is worth $3.75 million.

A 2014 second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Jernigan was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2017. However, a herniated disc required back surgery in 2018 and Jernigan hasn't hit his peak level of play since.

Jernigan has 132 tackles, 17.5 sacks and one interception in 71 career games (53 starts) with Baltimore (2014-16) and Philadelphia. The Eagles filled his spot by signing free agent Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million deal in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Frozen and desolate Antarctica once boasted warm, swampy rainforestsAntarctica is now a harsh land of ice and snow, but has not always been that way. Earths southernmost continent long ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tues...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China reports fewer coronavirus infections, tallies asymptomatic casesChina, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020